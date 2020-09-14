









Rev. George L. Moses, 75, of Lucas, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his residence. He was a son of the late Sam Hampton Moses and Pollie Moses. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.

He is survived by his wife: Myrtle Maria Anderson Moses; eleven children: Kristen Moses (Donmetrias), Stacy Elmore (Orvil), Tracy Dearing (Paul), Brenda Coalburn, Danny Harper (Loma), Tim Harper (Jan), Roger Harper (Robin), Claudette Miller (Robert), Tonya Swain (Donnie), Richard Richardson (Robin) and Ralph Richardson (Kelly); fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.

Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.