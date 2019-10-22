









Rev. Donald Ulis Caddell, age 84, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

He was born on October 25, 1934 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to Herman Caddell and Maudie (Smith) Caddell.

Mr. Caddell was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Maudie (Smith) Caddell; wife, Vinnie (White) Caddell; daughter, Deva Sutton; and sisters, Joyce Dean and Loretta Pitts. He was a member of Sunny Hill Church of God, pastored Sunny Hill Church of God, and attended the South Corbin Church of God.

He is survived by three daughters, Tinnia Reynolds (Dexter) of Williamsburg, Donna Nunn of Wiliamsburg, and Laronda Caddell (Roy Norman) of Williamsburg; son, Randall Caddell of Williamsburg; twelve grandchildren, Amanda Sutton, Ashley Sutton, Jeremiah Griffith, Dustin Reynolds, Faith Reynolds, Tessa Smith, Tarrah Davis, Joseph Davis III, Justin Smith, Mark Nunn, Mitchell Nunn, and Ethan Day; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Ron Caddell (Carol) of Middletown, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 24 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 25 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Bradley and Amber Ellis Reynolds officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Reed Cemetery on Old Mt Ash Pike.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.