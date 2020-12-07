









Rev. Donald “Don” Lay, age 84, went to be with his Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his residence in Jellico, TN.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Hill Lay; parents, Arkley and Easter Gladys Lay; sister, Jolene Oakes (Bob); and brother, Robert Lay (Hassie).

Don is survived by his stepsons, Jack and wife Valerie Smith, and Joe and wife Teresa Smith; as well as a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Don was proud to have served his country in the United States Navy.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 3, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Rev. Lester Cox officiating. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post 154. Interment was held on Friday, December 4, in the Clearfork Cemetery in the Cane Creek community of Whitley County, KY.

