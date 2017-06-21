By Teresa Brooks

Rev. Damon Keck, 87, of Fyffe, AL and formerly of Williamsburg departed this life on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Crossville Health Care in Crossville, AL.

He was born on December 13, 1929 to the late Arthur and Cedilla Keck.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Darrel Keck, Samuel Keck and Bobby Keck and a sister, Mildred Gerhardi.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dora Faye Keck of Fyffe, AL; son, Timothy A. Keck and wife Barbara of Powell, AL; three daughters, Pat Bryant and husband James of Soddy Daisy, TN, Teri Vasileff and husband John of Newport, TN and Karen LaBove and husband Larry of Fort Worth, TX; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Local funeral services were held at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, May 31, with Rev. George Fountain officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Youngs Creek Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.