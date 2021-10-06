









Rev. AJ Barton, age 79, of Savoy Church Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his home. AJ was born on September 16, 1942 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Arthur and Pearl (Elliott) Barton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Matha Lee Leforce, Ailene Lawson, Kathleen Leforce and Rita Baynard; and a brother, Arliss Barton.

AJ was the owner and operator of AJ Auto Electric for over 40 years. He pastored at several churches including Gatliff Freewill Baptist Church, Brick Plant Hollow Church of God, Middle Ridge Church of God and Savoy Church of God Outreach. He was a loving husband, father grandfather and friend to anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Rickett) Barton of Williamsburg; daughters, Lisa Manus (Donnie) and Rhonda Curnutt (Rev. Harold), all of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Kevin Curnutt, Amy Anderson, Amanda Elam and Andrea Nichols; six great grandchildren, Jasmine Kidd, Mason Kidd, Mia Jones, Robert Nichols, Vanessa Nichols and Lera Elam; brother, Clayton Barton of Maynardville, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Curnutt officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Rock Springs cemetery.

