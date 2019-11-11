









Reuben Raymond Wilson, age 76, departed this life on November 8, 2019 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on March 11, 1943 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Clifton Wilson and Sarah (Faulkner) Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Sarah (Faulkner) Wilson; daughter, Andrea Croley; brothers, James Wilson and J.R. Wilson; and son-in-law, Dennis Croley. He was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Helen (Siler) Wilson of Williamsburg; four children, Marc Perkins (Lisa) of Ohio, Renena Hale (Titus Snavely) of Ohio, Annette Mays (Randy Asher) of Williamsburg, and Denise Neubert (Johnny) of Knoxville; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until the funeral hour on Tuesday, November 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Faulkner Cemetery on Hwy 904.

