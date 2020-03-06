Retired teacher certification renewal passes out of committee











The House Committee on Education held a special meeting Friday and passed legislation that will allow retired teacher certificate renewal based on completion of certain professional development criteria. House Education Chair, Regina Huff, R- Williamsburg, sponsors the measure.

“Prior to 1995, teachers held lifetime certifications, and now we see teachers are required to renew certification every five years,” Huff said. “We are trying to make it easier for retired teachers to re-enter the workforce, while addressing the teacher shortage, we see across the state.”

House Bill 341 will provide educators an easier path to renewal by reducing the number of professional development hours for certification. This measure recognizes an educator’s extensive experience and valuable service to the profession—the Education Professional Standards Board’s regulation details requirements needed for renewals.

HB 341 will move to the House floor for consideration. Details of the measure can be viewed here.