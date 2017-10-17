Posted On October 17, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Members of the Whitley Area Retired Teachers’ Association were present in the Fiscal Court Room as Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. signed a proclamation declaring October 15-21, 2017 as Retired Teacher Appreciation Week in Whitley County.

The Association is made up of retired teachers from Corbin City, Whitley County and Williamsburg City School districts as well as a few that taught elsewhere but live in the Whitley County Area.

At the present time approximately 450 retired teachers live in Whitley County. Many of these retirees remain very active and continue to support their communities through a variety of volunteer activities.

In 2015, when the volunteer hours were tallied statewide by the Kentucky Retired Teachers’ Association (KRTA), they amounted to more than 940,000 hours valued at approximately $19 million!

In addition to volunteer services, local retired teachers bring more than $25 million into the area through pension income and medical benefits.

Retired teachers represent a valuable pool of experience and training and remain committed to the betterment of society. These individuals represent a loyal, patriotic, and concerned citizenry which provide dedicated and dependable support to the leaders of our communities, state, and nation.

Almost everyone can recall a teacher who went above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference in the lives of their students. Let this be a reminder to let them know about it!

Established in 1957, KRTA is the largest association (30,000+ members) of retired educators in the state whose sole purpose it to look out for the welfare of retired educators.