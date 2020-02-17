









Retha Mae Randolph, age 76, of Williamsburg, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. Retha enjoyed watching soap operas and Kentucky Wildcat Basketball. She also enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers.

She is preceded in death by son, Billy Gene Jeffers; parents, John Wesley and Mary (Perry) Cox; grandson, Joshua Nelson; brothers, James Edgar Cox and Jimmy Cox; sisters, Deloris Cox and Millie Shelton.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Randolph of Williamsburg, KY; sons, John Jeffers and wife Kathy of LaFollette and Jerry Jeffers of Williamsburg, KY; daughters, Mary Cox, Jennifer Siler and husband Matt, and Patsy Jeffers, all of Williamsburg, KY; brothers, Barry Cox of Dalton, Georgia, and Willard Cox and wife Irene of Dalton Georgia; sisters, Geraldine Collins and husband Butch of Williamsburg, KY, Sue Beach of Williamsburg, KY, Lola Moses of Lake City, TN, and Doris June Mickle of Minnesota; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

There are no services planned for Retha at is time.

Retha’s guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com

Martin Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.