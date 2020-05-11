Ret. Col. John “Sug” Hamlin











Retired Colonel John “Sug” Hamlin departed this life on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a 1967 graduate of Corbin High School and a 1972 graduate of The United States Military Academy West Point.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Mildred Hamlin; and a brother, Doug Hamlin. He is survived by his wife, Carol Brewer Hamlin of Dothan, Alabama and his brother, Richard (Dr. Karen Hamlin) of Nicholasville, Kentucky.

This announcement is courtesy of Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Messages to the Hamlin family may be sent to www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com