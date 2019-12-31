Results from final night of 2019 Cumberland Falls Invitational











The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets avoided an 0-3 record while the host Corbin Redhounds ended this year’s CFIT on a disappointing note Monday.

Three games capped off this year’s Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament at Corbin High School Monday, beginning with the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets taking on Broome, SC. The Jackets were victorious, 63-49, giving them an overall record of one win and two losses at this year’s CFIT.

In game two Monday, the Corbin Redhounds fell to the Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish, 83-53. The victory gave the Irish a third place finish in the tournament.

And finally, the 2018 Falls Invitational champion Clay County Tigers were unable to successfully defend their tourney championship crown against undefeated John Hardin, losing 70-60 to the Bulldogs in this year’s grand finale.

For more coverage from the 2019 Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament, be sure to pick up a copy of this week’s News Journal!