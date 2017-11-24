Residents say trailer fire on Dowis Chapel Road sparked by space heater

Residents say a space heater is to blame for a fire that damaged a double-wide mobile home on Dowis Chapel Road Friday morning.

Woodbine and Oak Grove firefighters were called to the scene at 437 Dowis Chapel Road about 9:30 a.m.

Dispatchers advised firefighters that no one was in the residence located approximately one-half mile south of the intersection with Ky. 6 in Knox County.

Smoke was pouring from the structure when the first firefighters arrived on scene.

Oak Grove firefighters were paged in accordance with the mutual aid agreement between the departments. Under the terms of the agreement, when one department is paged to a structure fire, dispatchers automatically page the other department.

The residents came out from a neighboring home as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The couple said they had been running a space heater, which sparked the blaze.