Residents fighting requested zoning change on Fifth Street Road property











Residents around West Fifth Street have been circulating a petition asking the Corbin Planning and Zoning Commission to stop a zoning change they say will land a junkyard in their neighborhood.

A public hearing on the proposed change, which would reclassify the property at 1031 Fifth Street Road, across from the intersection with Stamper Ave., from Low Density Single-Family Residential District (R-1) to General Business District (C-1).

Under Corbin’s zoning ordinance, the purpose of the C-1 zoning designation is to encourage of highway business use.

Businesses that such zoning is geared toward include: Trucking, movers, a radio station, motor vehicle related, furniture and hardware.

City officials said with the exception of the property across the street, the area is zoned residential.

“There was a small grocery store located at the corner of Fifth Street and Stamper Ave.,” officials noted. “The location later became a furniture store, but it now serves as a used car lot. The zoning that permits that was grandfathered in.”

Officials noted Two Guys Properties LLC, which owns the car lot across the street, is making the request for the zoning change.

Bo Eubanks, one of the area residents, said he would be at the public hearing and meeting where the zoning commission will consider its recommendation to the Corbin City Commission and present them with a petition area residents have signed voicing their opposition to the zoning change.

“Of all the people I have spoken with, nobody was for it,” Eubanks said adding that the petition contains almost 100 signatures.

The public hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Corbin City Hall. Anyone who would like to speak on the matter will have the opportunity to address the zoning commission.

Upon adjourning the public hearing, the zoning commission will then call the regular meeting to order where members will discuss the proposed change and determine what recommendation to make to the city commission.

The city commission, which is scheduled to meet Nov. 18, would make the final determination on whether to approve the zoning change.

Both meetings are open to the public.