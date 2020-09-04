Residential eviction moratorium extended through Dec. 31 due to CDC, governor’s executive order











On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state’s executive order on evictions to reflect the Center for Disease Control’s moratorium on residential evictions through Dec. 31.

Under the CDC order, a tenant who signs and submits a declaration to his or her landlord about the inability to timely pay rent cannot be evicted. However, the declaration is required in order to prevent an eviction. Like the governor’s prior executive orders on evictions, the CDC order does not relieve anyone of the obligation to pay rent or comply with any other obligation under a tenancy, lease or similar contract.

The CDC order allows landlords to charge and collect fees, penalties and interest for failure to timely pay rent, but prohibits evictions for nonpayment or late payment of such fees, penalties or interest.

Under the Governor’s executive order, the CDC order applies in Kentucky through the end of the year and helps keep Kentuckians Healthy at Home.

The commonwealth’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund, which includes $15 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, will still provide relief for some eligible tenants and landlords.

Face Coverings Mandate Extended

On Friday, Beshear extended the commonwealth’s mandate for face coverings in some situations for another 30 days, citing the mandate’s success in slowing the spread of COVID-19. To read the new executive order, click here.

Pharmacy Refills Update

In addition on Friday, Beshear signed an executive order that extends previous orders allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills. The current executive order is set to expire Sunday at midnight, the new order will be effective for 30 days beginning Sept. 6.