Residence’s surveillance camera leads to arrest of man in connection with vehicle burglaries in Corbin











A Corbin man was arrested Tuesday morning after a resident showed police video of him attempting to break into her vehicle.

Ronald Cloud, 33, is facing multiple charges including theft by unlawful taking of contents from vehicle of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication – controlled substance.

Corbin Police were called to the 400 block of North Kentucky Ave. at approximately 3:50 a.m. after a resident reported that a male subject had looked into the front door and then attempted to break into a vehicle.

The actions of the individual, later identified as Cloud, were captured on the resident’s doorbell surveillance system.

Officer Adam Dailey stated in the arrest citation that three neighboring residences, along with a residence on West Center Street, all have vehicles that had been burglarized.

Using the description obtained from the video, officers began searching for the suspect.

“While searching for the above suspect (Cloud) a concerned citizen advised that a male had came up to his front porch and when he told him to leave, went and laid down on the porch of the house next to his that is vacant and is being remodeled,” Dailey wrote in the arrest citation.

Officers located Cloud, whom they identified from the video, and took him into custody without incident.

Upon further search, Dailey said he located a set of keys from one of the vehicles on Kentucky Ave. along with a syringe.

“I also located a pack of orange Pall Mall cigarettes on his (Cloud’s) person and the same kind of cigarettes were located at the vehicle that had been broken into at 511 Kentucky Ave.,” Dailey stated.

Cloud is also facing charges of receiving stolen property of the value under $500, theft by unlawful taking of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.