Repair work on Gordon Hill in Corbin is needed













At one time Gordon Hill in Corbin was paved with brick. My guess is that it made for better traction up the winding hill. The brick made for a bumpy ride.

Things haven’t changed much today. There are places on the hill that still make it a bumpy ride. For months there has been a bad spot on a curve and the road has sunk at the corner of Gordon and Kentucky Sts.

The hill has been paved several times and it may be a law, I don’t know, shortly after each paving it is inevitable that a cut has been made for one reason or another.

I’m sure when Gordon St. was brick it was a city street, but for many years it has been state road 312.

The road, all the way to the 312 bridge, has been in need of repair for many years. It is patched and broken in several places. I have begged and pleaded with the state highway department in this column for two decades to repave the road.

The amount of traffic on this stretch of road is second only to Highway 25 that runs through downtown Corbin.

Gordon Hill did get a small stretch of non-skid pavement several months ago. That was helpful because in the past many wrecks have occurred there.

But now for the hundreds of vehicles that travel over the hill daily it is time to give some attention to the rough spots that makes you feel like you’re riding a roller coaster when you drive over them. And it is time for the state to move this road to the top of its priority list and pave it.

Also, a note to the Corbin city officials. You may be shocked to know how many pedestrians walk the sidewalk along this street. I have a good idea because I live in an area where I witness it. My guess is that it is second to only Main and Kentucky Streets in the amount of foot traffic.

However, the sidewalk is in bad repair. I tried walking it one time several months back. I say one time because it has so many bad spots that are dangerous and I was scared to try it again.

I know the many that have to conquer the hill on foot would appreciate some improvement.

•It was a good Nibroc Festival. It seemed to me that there was a larger crowd this year than last. It is still an uphill climb to get the festival back to where it was a few years ago.

Among other things, the tourism commission needs to better fund the festival. After all, it is the biggest tourism event we have. More vendors need to return, especially more with funnel cakes.

And a permanent bandstand needs to be erected on the lot at Depot and Gordon Sts. It would serve for a variety of events throughout the year.