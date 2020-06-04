Renfro Valley suspends 2020 concert season











Due to Covid-19 and related limitations placed on social gatherings by the State of Kentucky, it is with great sadness the decision has been made to suspend the 2020 Season at Renfro Valley Entertainment Center.

All ticket holders may obtain a refund of the ticket purchase price for cancelled events. Requests for refunds must be submitted by July 15, 2020.

Due to limitations of on-site operations, refunds may take up to 30 days to process.

Refund requests for tickets purchased online from www.renfrovalley.com should be submitted by email to refunds@renfrovalley.com.

Refund requests for tickets purchased from the onsite ticket office can be made in person during normal business hours at Renfro Valley Ticket Office.

Refund requests for tickets purchased from third parties must be directed to the third party from whom the ticket was purchased.

Any questions concerning ticket refund policy and procedure can be answered by calling 800-765-7464.

“Despite the current challenges, we will be saving you a seat for the great events we are looking forward in our next season. We hope all our patrons and staff remain safe and healthy until we see you again. Music will bring us all together again. We look forward to serving you again soon,” Renfro Valley officials said in a release.

For more information and updates, check Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, visit our website or call the ticket office at 1-800-765-7464.