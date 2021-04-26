Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Renee Marie Jones

Posted On 26 Apr 2021
Renee Marie Jones, 65, of Corbin, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, James Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 29, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Jerome Cox officiating. Entombment will follow in E.L. Jones Cemetery at Rockholds. Visitation will be from 6 – 8 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

