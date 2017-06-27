By Teresa Brooks

Rena Durham, 95, of Williamsburg, went home peacefully Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born December 15, 1921 in Whitley County, to the late Charlie and Myrtle Wallace.

Rena was saved at age 17 and attended church faithfully.

She always valued her church and church family. Rena was a blessing to everyone she met and a pillar to her family of five living generations.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jim Durham, four children Eddie Durham, David Durham, Audrey Durham Smith and Ann Durham Crown and a grandson Jimbo Durham.

She is survived by two daughters; Marjorie Widener of Maryville, TN, and Donna Davenport Helvey (Andy) of Williamsburg; two sons; Ted Durham (Beauanna) of Williamsburg, and James Durham (Ann) of Sioux Falls, SD, seven grandchildren; Michael Widener (Rhonda), Melody Partin (Dana), Michaele Hoffman (Rick), Missy Smith (Matt), Regina Stanfill (John David), Christy Widener, and Jody Durham (Elizabeth), 15 great grandchildren; Eddie Reed Partin, Kayla Fox (Ryan), Ragan Durham, Jimmy Hoffman, Leanne Hoffman, Deavon Cockrell (Timothy), Madison Widener, Brady Widener, Caroline Durham, Annie Jo Smith, Karlee Raye Hoffman, Tye Widener, Mattie Smith, Kierstyn Gregory, and Andrew Helvey, seven great great grandchildren; Max Fox, Mallory Fox, Louis Allen Cockrell, Theodore Lee Cockrell, Brynlee Hoffman, Kashton Fox, and Emilee Hoffman, along with several nieces, nephews, and many other cherished friends and family to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28th, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Carpenter officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28th, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday June 29, at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.