Remember to vote Election Day, bring your driver’s license with you











Whitley County voters are being encouraged to go out and vote on Election Day.

Because of the coronavirus, polls will only be open in two locations on Election Day.

Voting will take place in the gymnasium at Whitley County High School, which is near Exit 15 just outside of Williamsburg, and at the Corbin Primary School, which is located off Fifth Street Road.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. in both locations.

Voters are encouraged to bring their driver’s licenses with them when they go vote. Poll workers can scan the barcode on the driver’s licenses to automatically call up voter information. This can reduce the amount of time voters spend at the polls compared to the time it would take election workers to look up your voter information.