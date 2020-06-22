Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Remember to vote Election Day, bring your driver’s license with you

Posted On 22 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Whitley County voters are being encouraged to go out and vote on Election Day.

Because of the coronavirus, polls will only be open in two locations on Election Day.

Voting will take place in the gymnasium at Whitley County High School, which is near Exit 15 just outside of Williamsburg, and at the Corbin Primary School, which is located off Fifth Street Road.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. in both locations.

Voters are encouraged to bring their driver’s licenses with them when they go vote. Poll workers can scan the barcode on the driver’s licenses to automatically call up voter information. This can reduce the amount of time voters spend at the polls compared to the time it would take election workers to look up your voter information.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Photo Gallery: Whitley County High School Class of 2020 Parade

Posted On 27 May 2020
, By
0

WCHS Class of 2020 parade set for Saturday afternoon

Posted On 20 May 2020
, By
0

Area high schools planning virtual graduations for Class of 2020

Posted On 29 Apr 2020
, By
0

Registration for Corbin kindergarten being done online

Posted On 13 Apr 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal