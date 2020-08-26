Remains of Cpl. Billie Joe Hash to arrive in Corbin Wednesday afternoon











The remains of a Corbin soldier killed in the Korean War are scheduled to return home Wednesday afternoon sometime between 2-3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Army Corporal Billie Joe Hash will be honored upon his arrival with a police escort from Interstate 75 exit 25 in south Corbin to Hart Funeral Home on Master Street.

The National Guard will be present for a special medal ceremony Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with the graveside service to follow on Saturday.

Hash served with the Headquarters Battery, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division in the Korean War. He was reported missing on Dec. 6, 1950 following an attack by Chinese Communist forces on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir in the northeast part of North Korea. He was 18-years-old at the time.