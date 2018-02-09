Regular season district play wraps up Thursday night













Regular season play in the 50th District wrapped up Thursday evening after a boys-girls double header between Williamsburg and South Laurel, and a boys game between Corbin and Whitley County.

Both Williamsburg teams were defeated by South Laurel, with the boys losing 65-49 and the girls falling 64-39. Across town at Whitley County High School, the Colonels fell to the visiting Corbin Redhounds 79-64.

After these results there is now a tie for first place in the boys’ district tournament between Corbin and South Laurel, as well as a tie for third place between Whitley and Williamsburg. South will be the one seed and Whitley will be the two seed in the girls’ bracket, but Williamsburg and Corbin have tied for third place in that tournament.

The 50th District tournament meeting will take place Monday morning. All tiebreakers will be formally applied, and both tournament brackets will be finalized at that time. For full details, be sure to check out the special tournament preview section inside the February 14 edition of the News Journal.

In other basketball action Thursday, the Corbin Lady Hounds fell to visiting Harlan County 56-28, and the Whitley County Lady Colonels won their twentieth game of the season with a 61-47 victory over Pineville.