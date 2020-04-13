Registration for Corbin kindergarten being done online











Registration for kindergarten at Corbin Primary School began Monday, online.

Because of the closing of schools, officials announced that all kindergarten registration will be done online.

“Any family that does not have internet access may pick up a paper packet at the main entrance of Corbin Primary School or the Corbin Board of Education,” officials noted.

Before students are permitted to attend kindergarten, the following documents must be provided to the school:

birth certificate

Social Security card

physical exam (a preschool physical may be accepted)

eye exam (after age 3, completed by an eye doctor)

dental exam completed in 2020

updated immunization certificate including documented Hepatitis A vaccine

hearing screening

To register, go online at https://forms.gle/VtXTD1FcsiqjDmLK9

The first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19.