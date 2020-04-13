Previous Story
Registration for Corbin kindergarten being done online
Posted On 13 Apr 2020
Comment: 0
Registration for kindergarten at Corbin Primary School began Monday, online.
Because of the closing of schools, officials announced that all kindergarten registration will be done online.
“Any family that does not have internet access may pick up a paper packet at the main entrance of Corbin Primary School or the Corbin Board of Education,” officials noted.
Before students are permitted to attend kindergarten, the following documents must be provided to the school:
- birth certificate
- Social Security card
- physical exam (a preschool physical may be accepted)
- eye exam (after age 3, completed by an eye doctor)
- dental exam completed in 2020
- updated immunization certificate including documented Hepatitis A vaccine
- hearing screening
To register, go online at https://forms.gle/VtXTD1FcsiqjDmLK9
The first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19.