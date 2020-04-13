Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Registration for Corbin kindergarten being done online

Posted On 13 Apr 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Registration for kindergarten at Corbin Primary School began Monday, online.

Because of the closing of schools, officials announced that all kindergarten registration will be done online.

“Any family that does not have internet access may pick up a paper packet at the main entrance of Corbin Primary School or the Corbin Board of Education,” officials noted.

Before students are permitted to attend kindergarten, the following documents must be provided to the school:

  • birth certificate
  • Social Security card
  • physical exam (a preschool physical may be accepted)
  • eye exam (after age 3, completed by an eye doctor)
  • dental exam completed in 2020
  • updated immunization certificate including documented Hepatitis A vaccine
  • hearing screening

To register, go online at https://forms.gle/VtXTD1FcsiqjDmLK9

The first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin, Whitley County change school meal delivery schedules to three days a week

Posted On 01 Apr 2020
, By
0

Auction of former Corbin Elementary, Intermediate school buildings moved online; will end Saturday

Posted On 19 Mar 2020
, By
0

Corbin Schools to close for a month to help prevent possible spread of coronavirus

Posted On 12 Mar 2020
, By
0

Corbin Schools opening former elementary, intermediate buildings Saturday to view surplus items

Posted On 27 Feb 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal