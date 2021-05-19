Region tennis tournament underway at Whitley County











The 13th Region Tennis Tournament opened Tuesday at Whitley County High School and will continue through Saturday.

Players from Corbin, Whitley County, Williamsburg, Bell County, KNox Central, Barbourville, Clay County, North Laurel, Harlan, Harlan County, South Laurel, Middlesboro, Oneida Baptist Institute and Lynn Camp are competing. The top four team in the four divisions, boys, girls, boys doubles and girls doubles are vying to be one of the top four teams and earn a spot in the state tennis tournament.

Check next week’s edition of The News Journal for regional results and information on local players who may have advanced to state.