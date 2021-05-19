Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Region tennis tournament underway at Whitley County

Posted On 19 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The 13th Region Tennis Tournament opened Tuesday at Whitley County High School and will continue through Saturday.

Players from Corbin, Whitley County, Williamsburg, Bell County, KNox Central, Barbourville, Clay County, North Laurel, Harlan, Harlan County, South Laurel, Middlesboro, Oneida Baptist Institute and Lynn Camp are competing. The top four team in the four divisions, boys, girls, boys doubles and girls doubles are vying to be one of the top four teams and earn a spot in the state tennis tournament.

Check next week’s edition of The News Journal for regional results and information on local players who may have advanced to state.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Lady Colonels open 13th Region Tournament against North Laurel

Posted On 24 Mar 2021
, By
0

Tickets remain available to see Redhounds, Lady Colonels play in 13th Region Tournament

Posted On 22 Mar 2021
, By
0

Redhounds play Monday, Lady Colonels play Wednesday in 13th Region tournaments

Posted On 21 Mar 2021
, By
0

Redhounds, Lady Colonels poised to make noise at region

Posted On 19 Mar 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal