REGION BRACKETOLOGY: Boys’ 13th Region tournament
By Trevor Sherman
The 2017 13th Region boys’ basketball tournament will tip off Wednesday at the Corbin Arena, and it will feature one of the most unpredictable brackets that we’ve seen in quite some time. That’s saying a lot considering how ultra-competitive the region has been in recent years, but let’s take a few moments to look closer at the eight teams who will be vying for a trip to the Sweet 16 in the days ahead…Trevor Sherman
