Regina Huff endorses Nick Wilson for State Representative race











Whitley County native, Nick Wilson, will be looking for votes in the upcoming 82nd District State Representative race.

Wilson is looking to earn the seat currently filled by Rep. Regina Huff.

Huff announced on Monday that she is not planning to seek reelection for the upcoming term.

“I am running for State Representative of the 82nd District because I feel led to public service and I love Whitley County,” said Wilson. “Since I became an attorney, I have served the community as a public defender in McCreary County and assistant commonwealth attorney for Whitley and McCreary Counties.”

Wilson said it was being away from the area during college, law school, and while on Survivor that he realized how lucky and proud he is to be from this community.

“I hope to continue to serve Whitley and Southern Laurel Counties by representing our interests in Frankfort as State Representative,” said Wilson.

In a Facebook post Monday evening, Huff threw her support behind Wilson’s run for the seat.

“As stated, it is important to me that our district be well represented, and I support a candidate that wants to serve. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to share with you my support of Nick Wilson as your next representative,” said Huff.

“I am extremely grateful to Rep. Regina Petrey Huff for her service to our district, and I am truly honored to have her endorsement,” said Wilson. “I know I would have big shoes to fill, and I do not take that responsibility lightly.”

Huff said that there are many reasons why she feels that Nick will be an excellent representative.

“Nick served as an intern with us in Frankfort for one session. During that time, he exhibited the desire to communicate with and serve the people of our region, and expressed that he would like to run for the office at some point in his life. Further, Nick will bring a lot of life experiences to Frankfort. He understands the struggles of our district and has faced trials himself. He has witnessed the devastation of drug addiction and the need to continue to address this issue,” Huff wrote.

Wilson is well-known in the community after having won the 37th season of Survivor: David vs. Goliath. He currently serves as an assistant commonwealth attorney.

Wednesday is the first official date candidates can file for the 2022 election.