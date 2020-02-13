









Regina Carol McKinney, age 70, departed this life on February 12, 2020 at the Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on November 27, 1949 in Manchester, Kentucky, to George Lewis and Loma (Gibson) Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Loma (Gibson) Lewis and two brothers, Johnny Lewis and Jim Lewis.

She was a member of Buffalo Missionary Baptist Church for over 46 years.

She is survived by her husband of over 46 years, Daniel McKinney of Corbin; children, John McKinney (Rebecca) of Corbin, Danielle Jackson (Albert) of Rockholds, and Vanessa McKinney of Corbin; six grandchildren, Josh McKinney (Hayley), Madison McKinney, Nathan Jackson, Austin McKinney, Allison Jackson, and Hayden McKinney; two great-grandchildren, Riley Kay McKinney and John Baylor McKinney; brother, Howard Lewis (Diane) of Harrogate, TN; sister, Lorene Buttree of Manchester; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Tom and Karen McKinney, Carrie (McKinney) Huddleston, Johnny McKinney, and Betty McKinney; special niece, Rebekah Nelson; special nephew, Bobby McKinney; many other nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 PM Friday, February 14, at the Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Vernon Jones, Rev. Matthew McKinney, and Rev. Jim Ball officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Ryan Cemetery.

