Mrs. Regina Carol Gibson White, age 71, wife of L.J. White of Johnson Road, London, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London.

The family of Mrs. Regina Carol Gibson White has requested that all services be private with Pastor Phillip Proffitt officiating. Burial will follow in the Ben House Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.