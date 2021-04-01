Redhounds took big strides in ‘21











The Corbin Redhounds basketball season came to an end Friday night with 74-65 loss to North Laurel in the 13th Region semi-finals.

With the loss, Coach Tony Pietrowski’s team finished 14-8 on the season.

From the beginning of the season when the team lost two of its first three games, including 83-64 against South Laurel, Pietrowski had preached patience for the young team.

Coming off of a three-game losing streak, the Redhounds went on the road to Knox Central and came away with a 77-72 win that would prove to be the start of a 10-game winning streak.

“Our guys did an excellent job staying committed to the process,” Pietrowski said. “We were behind from the beginning due to an early season quarantine and then another mid-season quarantine of our JV program. Once we were able to string together a stretch of practices and games, we saw the results on the floor. Starting 3-6 was a punch in the face. We regrouped and had a strong close to our season.”

Sophomore Hayden Llewellyn proved to be the one constant for Pietrowski early in the season. Llewellyn regularly led the Redhounds in scoring from game to game with a season high of 39 points on Jan 21 against Barbourville.

“Hayden is one of the best players in the state of Kentucky regardless of class,” Pietrowski said. “I’m extremely excited to see what the future has in store for this young man. “He’s a dynamic scorer, tenacious defender, extremely hard working and an all-around great kid. I expect him to explode on the scene the next couple of seasons.

Pietrowski said the two seniors on the squad, Josh Hibbits and Isaac Mcvay, were instrumental in the team’s turnaround.

“Two awesome kids on and off the floor,” Pietrowski said. “They did a great job of encouraging and leading some of younger guys each day.”

The Redhounds saw the continued development of underclassmen Carter Stewart, Brody Wells, and Dakota Patterson. In addition, Seth Mills and Johnathon Jackson will be returning for their senior season.

Finally, Pietrwoski noted that Trey Worley, Zander Curry, Parker Norvell and Marc Warren will continue to develop and make more of a contribution in 2021-22.

“The cupboard isn’t empty,” Pietrowski said adding that Middle School Coach Jimmy Henderickson has a track record of sending a solid group of players that are ready to develop into high school players.

“We are excited about what the future holds for our program,” Pietrowski said.

Pietrowski said preparing for next season will begin when the students return from spring break.

“This group is hungry to compete and get better,” Pietrowski said. “We are already looking forward to next season.”