BREAKING NEWS

Redhounds season comes to end with 28-14 loss at Johnson Central

Posted On 09 Dec 2020
By :
The Corbin Redhounds football season came to an end last Friday with a 28-14 loss to Johnson Central in the Class 4A playoffs.

“This season was good. Unless you are one of the six teams that win at Kroger Field, it doesn’t end the way you want and you are disappointed,” said Coach Tom Greer noting the Redhounds played a very challenging schedule that included Class 2A power Beechwood, defending Class 2A state champion Somerset, and district opponents Wayne County, Knox Central and Lincoln County.

