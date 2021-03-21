Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Redhounds play Monday, Lady Colonels play Wednesday in 13th Region tournaments

The 13th Region Basketball Tournament brackets were set Sunday morning with the blind drawing at The Arena.

The Corbin Redhounds, the runner-up in the 50th District, will play 52nd District Champion Harlan at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The winner will play the winner of the North Laurel versus Barbourville matchup at 6 p.m. on Friday.

On the other side of the bracket, Knox Central will face Harlan County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, while 50th District Champion South Laurel will face Clay County at 7:30 p.m.

In the girls’ tournament, 50th District runner-up Whitley County will open against North Laurel at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The winner will face the winner of Pineville versus Harlan County at 1 p.m. Saturday.

On the other side of the bracket, Bell County will face Clay County at 6 p.m. Thursday, and 50th District Champion South Laurel will open against Knox Central at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The boys’ final is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, while the girls’ final will be 7 p.m. on March 29.

