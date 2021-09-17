Previous Story
Redhounds kicker Jacob Baker ranked top field goal kicker in state by KHSAA
Corbin Redhounds’ kicker Jacob Baker is the top ranked field goal kicker in the state according to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
Baker is five-for-five on the season, including a new school record 51-yarder in the season opener against Christ School, and 44-yarder against Franklin County.
Baker is averaging 1.2 field goals per game, tying him with Lexington Catholic’s Max DeGraff.
Baker ranks 21st in extra points, hitting 17 of 17 on the season and averaging 4.2 extra points per game.
Other local players/teams making the rankings include:
- Corbin running back Seth Mills is 27th in the state, averaging 131 yards per game.
- Mills is also tied ranked 29th in scoring per game, averaging 13.5 points.
- Whitley County’s Sam Harp is 12th in the state in receiving, averaging 93 yards per game. Harp has caught 11 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns.
- Corbin’s Carter Sevier ranks 10th in forced fumbles per game with two on the season.
- Corbin’s Brandon Baker ranks sixth in interceptions with three on the season. As a team, the Redhounds’ defense ranks second with eight interceptions on the season
- As a team, Corbin ranks 22nd in points per game, averaging 39 points.
- Corbin’s defense ranks 13th in points allowed, giving up an average of 8.5 points per game.
- Corbin’s average points margin of 30.5 ranks eighth in the state.
Williamsburg was among the teams that did not participate in the report used to compile the rankings.