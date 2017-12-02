Previous Story
Redhounds fall to Boyle County in Class 3A state championship Friday
Posted On 02 Dec 2017
The Corbin Redhounds saw their 2017 season come to a close Friday night with a 40-21 loss to Boyle County in this year’s Class 3A state championship game.
The game was played at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington. For more on how the Hounds made it to the state finals, see this week’s print edition of the News Journal, available now.
With the loss, Corbin finishes their season with an overall record of 13 wins and two losses. For complete coverage from Friday’s championship, be sure to pick up next week’s edition, available on Wednesday, December 6.
We would like to congratulate the Redhounds on their many accomplishments this fall.