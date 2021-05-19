Previous Story
Redhounds’ Evan Poore no-hits Harlan County
Posted On 19 May 2021
Comment: 0
Tag: Baseball, Evan Poore, No Hitter, Redhounds
The Corbin Redhounds bounced way back from Saturday’s 11-0 loss to Somerset, riding Evan Poore’s no-hitter to an 11-0 victory over Harlan County Monday night.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us