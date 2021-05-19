Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Redhounds’ Evan Poore no-hits Harlan County

Posted On 19 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The Corbin Redhounds bounced way back from Saturday’s 11-0 loss to Somerset, riding Evan Poore’s no-hitter to an 11-0 victory over Harlan County Monday night.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Lady Redhounds’ Kallie Housely no-hits Pineville

Posted On 19 May 2021
, By
0

Corbin High School Cheerleaders finish fifth at state

Posted On 14 May 2021
, By
0

Pfizer COVID–19 vaccine will be available at Corbin High School ballpark Saturday afternoon

Posted On 13 May 2021
, By
0

Whitley County, Corbin continue fight for district baseball crown

Posted On 12 May 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal