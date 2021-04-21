Redhounds’ current winning streak reaches three games











The Corbin Redhounds Baseball team ran its current winning streak to three games Monday night with a 15-0 win at Williamsburg.

Bradric Helton threw three innings of one-hit baseball for the Redhounds, while striking out seven, and drove in three runs for Corbin.

“The guys did what they needed to last night and have to come back tonight refocused to do the same thing,” said Coach Cody Philpot noting the teams were scheduled to play Tuesday night at Corbin.

The game had not yet been completed as of press time.

The Redhounds were coming off an 8-5 victory at Somerset on Saturday.

Jacob Baker had three hits and three RBI’s for Corbin.

The Redhounds put up six runs in the second inning to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Corbin will be back in action at home Thursday night against Clay County and then travel to Harlan County Friday night and Perry County Central on Saturday.

The Redhounds will wrap up the week with a home and home series against South Laurel Monday and Tuesday night.

The Redhounds will host the Cardinals on Monday and travel to London on Tuesday.

“We are starting to get into the grind of a baseball season with five games this week. We are still trying to improve every day and that will remain the goal,” said Philpot. “We’ll be challenged this week with some good opponents and back-to-back road trips on Friday/Saturday.

Williamsburg Yellow Jackets

Williamsburg will be looking to gain some momentum as it welcomes Wayne County on Thursday, Pineveille on Friday and Whitley County on Monday.

The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to travel to Corbin Tuesday night for the second game of a home and home series, following the 15-0 loss Monday.

“This team is very young and will be for a couple of years,” said Coach Bryan Hopkins noting the Yellow Jackets have two seventh graders and two eighth graders in the starting lineup.

“Not ideal, but they want to be here,” Hopkins said noting the team has continued to battle each game.

On Saturday, Williamsburg lost 15-11 to Bell County.

The Yellow Jackets came back to tie the game after going down 3-0 early, and added five more runs in the fourth to take an 8-3 lead.

Landon Walker and Sydney Bowen each had three RBI’s for the Yellow Jackets.

“They are learning and that’s all that can be expected right now,” Hopkins said. “Hopefully in the home stretch we compete. At the end of the day, all we can ask of them is that… fight to the end!”

Whitley County Colonels

Whitley County improved to 8-5 on the season with a 5-4 victory at home against South Laurel Monday night.

With the game tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Brayden Mahan doubled in two runs.

Sam Harp added two more RBI’s for Whitley County.

With the win, the Colonels ended a two-game losing streak.

“It is always good to get district wins,” said coach Jeremy Shope. “It is very encouraging to know that you didn’t play your best and still be able to compete and win.”

Whitley County lost 8-5 to Wayne County on Friday.

The Colonels led 5-1 after four innings. However, Wayne County came back with four runs in the fifth inning and three more in the seventh to secure the victory.

Whitley County and South Laurel were scheduled to play the second game of the home and home series Tuesday night.

The game had not yet been completed as of press time.

The Colonels will host Jackson County Thursday night and then travel to Knox Central on Friday. They will play Williamsburg in a home and home series Monday and Tuesday.

“We are learning every day with every pitch. Our goal is to be playing our best baseball when post season rolls around,” Shope said. “We will approach each day and game to get better.”