By Dean Manning

Corbin’s Redhound Theatre is dusting off their suspenders and flower print dresses and will take to the stage Friday night for an encore performance of the original production, “Still Waters Run Deep,” as they prepare to compete at the Southeastern Theatre Conference competition to be held March 2-3 in Lexington.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. at the Betty Hamilton Center for the Performing Arts at Corbin High School. It is free and open to the public.

Redhound Theatre Director Rebecca Liford-Hibbard said previously that the 45-minute production was a joint effort between her, CHS Choir Director Candy Martin-Jones, who arranged the music, and the students.

“The students helped shape and evolve it,” Liford-Hibbard said, noting lines, songs and even characters were added as the work on the play progressed over the summer and into the fall.

The show explores the relationships and scandals of three teenage girls in rural Kentucky in 1915. Adah, played by Megan Leger, Polly played by Abbi Disney, and Opal, played by Kinzie McAuliffe, each learn difficult lessons about love and heartbreak through their interactions with local heartthrob, Doyle McKinney played by Zac Hart.

“Doyle is the inspiration in all of the songs,” Liford-Hibbard said. “He is charming and cute and that is how each of the girls finds themselves in the situations they must deal with.”

After multiple rehearsals and performances in October, Redhound Theatre took the show to the Kentucky Theatre Association Regional Competition on Oct. 15, where they earned the right to advance on to the state competition in November in Lexington.

Corbin nailed another performance to win the state competition and earn the right to move on to SETC.

“The level of acting in this program is strong,” adjudicators wrote of the Corbin students’ performances.

Corbin will compete against 19 other schools, including Lexington Bryan Station and two schools each from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina,Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Corbin is scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m. on March 3.

The competition is being held at the Lexington Opera House. Tickets are available at the door.