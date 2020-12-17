Redhound Football Christmas on Wheels gives away 40 bikes
Forty Corbin Primary and Elementary students will spend their Christmas on the wheels of their new bicycles thanks to the efforts of the 16 senior Corbin Redhound football players, their coaches and the boosters.
The players huddled up for one final play Tuesday afternoon to give out the bikes to children and parents in what has been called the, “Redhound Football Christmas on Wheels.”
“We thought it would be a good idea to give back to the community because, the past four years, they have given so much to us,” said senior Joshua Oliver.
The players have been involved in several fundraisers to support the effort including hosting a car wash and handing out coupon tickets for local restaurants.
Oliver said working with the coaches and boosters to do this has been part of a great lesson for the seniors, and hopefully, the younger players.
“No matter what age you are, you can still be generous to the people around you,” Oliver said.
The boosters contributed to the effort and a deal to purchase the bikes was reached with Walmart.
“They wanted to be involved in the community,” Coach Tom Greer said of his players noting the players understand the importance of Redhound football to the
community.
As a high school football player, they get a lot of things given to them through our boosters. This is the opportunity for boosters, senior football players to give back out to the youth in our community,” Greer said.
Greer said the goal is to make this a tradition of future classes of Corbin football seniors.
“It is something that we want to keep doing,” Greer said.