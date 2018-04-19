Redhound Chandler Stewart signs with Alice Lloyd for basketball Thursday













On Thursday, Corbin Redhound Chandler Stewart signed on to become the newest member of the Alice Lloyd College men’s basketball team.

Stewart played his senior season at Corbin after transferring from Lexington Christian Academy, helping lead the Redhounds to 50th District and 13th Region championship titles, as well as an appearance in the KHSAA boys’ Sweet 16 quarterfinals.

Corbin basketball head coach Tony Pietrowski said of Stewart, “I would like to thank Chandler for all that he did for us this season. What an excellent basketball season he had, but more importantly than that I think he is a great kid, and a great representative of what we pride ourselves in here at Corbin High School.”

“I have nothing but positive things to say about him,” Pietrowski added. “He put a lot of time into this decision, and I think that Alice Lloyd has a great one here. It’s a win-win situation, and we’re all just extremely excited to see what is headed his way.”

Alice Lloyd Eagles head coach JR Hammond, who was also present at the signing, said, “We’re very excited to be getting a great student-athlete. Chandler has done a great job in the classroom so that he can get a chance to play college basketball, and for us to have an opportunity to get a great point guard like him at Alice Lloyd College is just amazing. We’re very excited and happy to have him become part of the Eagle family.”

Finally, Stewart himself said, “Coming to a different high school as a senior is pretty difficult, so I’d just like to thank everyone for their support this year.”

Stewart will be joining an Eagles team that finished the 2017-18 season with a 16-13 overall record. For more information, visit www.alc.edu/athletics.