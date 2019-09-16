Red flag warning issued for Whitley County prohibiting all outdoor burning











Until further notice all outdoor burning in Whitley County is prohibited due to current and predicted weather conditions and the extreme danger of forest fires.

Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. issued a Red Flag Warning, and signed an executive order at 10 a.m. Monday prohibiting all outdoor burning until further notice.

“This prohibition is in effect until this executive order has been rescinded by public notice. I urge all Whitley County citizens to comply with this executive order so that we can preserve Whitley County’s timer resources,” White said in the order.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said the order was issued in part because everything has been so dry.

“We’ve had some brush fires, but as far as I know nothing major. It’s more of a preventative measure,” Moses explained.

Whitley County Projects Director Amber Owens said ban on outdoor burning would remain in effect until the county receives significant rainfall.