Red Cross looking for volunteers











The Red Cross is looking for volunteers in the Whitley County area.

“Volunteers are needed to help us respond when there is a house fire, specifically. Somebody that has a fire during the middle of night or during the middle of the day – it doesn’t matter – they will be reaching out to that family and kind of offering that family a lifeline so to speak,” said Lori Medley, a volunteer services officer with the Red Cross.

Volunteers receive free, virtual training from the Red Cross so that they are prepared to help and serve the community.

When disasters, specifically residence fires, occur, volunteers help assist families determine where they are going to stay that night, do they have the clothing that they need, do they have food, and do they have medicines that they need.

If not, the Red Cross will step forward to help the family get back on solid ground.

“While the fire department is there putting out the fire, we are there taking care of the family,” said Medley.

Being a volunteer only requires a donation of your time, said Caleb Berger, a volunteer recruiter.

“Any volunteer who works with Red Cross will be doing it with no cost to themselves other than the time that they are willing to give,” said Berger.

Medley said they understand that time is precious to people.

“We know that time is extremely valuable to folks, but this is such an important need and it’s such a vital need here that we are asking people to think hard about if they have the time that they could devote,” said Medley.

Individuals give the time that they are able.

Medley said that while they would like to grow the volunteer force in Corbin as large as possible, because of its central location within three counties, the Red Cross is looking to start with a volunteer base of eight members at least.

If you, or someone you know, is interested in becoming a volunteer with the Red Cross, visit redcross.org for more information.

Can’t volunteer your time? The Red Cross also accepts monetary donations at its website.

Medley said 92 cents of every dollar goes directly toward services.