Record 287 people sign up for 13th Annual W’burg Turkey Trot 5-k











A record 287 people signed up to participate in this year’s 13th Annual Williamsburg Turkey Trot 5-K Thursday morning.

“It is a record the biggest one ever. To be lucky 13 and be the largest ever is pretty good,” noted Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison.

Just through donations and race registrations, the event had generated over $12,000 as of Thursday morning with more money still coming in, noted Kelsey Gibbs, one of the race organizers.

“I have had people, who have messaged me and said, ‘We couldn’t come to the race today, but we are going to come by later.’ We have more donations coming in past this. It is a big, big year,” Gibbs added.

Harrison credited Gibbs and the Turkey Trot committee, which has met once a week since October, for the success of the event.

“They have just done so much work. We have met and met. Kelsey has busted her – we will just say her whatever,” Harrison said with a laugh. “This is great. That scene of all those runners coming down Third Street to start the race, it always gives me a chill. It is like the Boston Marathon when you compare the size of the crowd to the road. It is awesome. It is a big event and a big day.”

Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Williamsburg Police Department Shop with a Cop program, which last year helped over 120 less fortunate children with $100 Christmas shopping sprees at Walmart.

Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Shop with a Cop program.

Make checks payable to Williamsburg Shop with a Cop and send them to Williamsburg City Hall, Attention: Gina Hamblin, P.O. Box 119, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Those needing a receipt should include a self-addressed stamped envelope.