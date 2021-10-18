









Rebecca King, age 55, of Robbins, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, TN.

She was born December 9, 1965 in Gary, IN to the late Raymond Chandler and Darlene Sheffer Chandler. Along with her father she was preceded in death by one sister, Beth Chandler.

She is survived by three children, Amanda Baird of Sunbright, TN, Seth Baird of Harriman, TN, and Bethany King of Harriman, TN; mother, Darlene Chandler of Robbins, TN; one sister, Roxanne Chandler of Williamsburg, KY; two brothers, Greg Chandler of Williamsburg, KY, and Raymond Chandler of Oneida, TN; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside service was held on Thursday, October 14, at Chandler Cemetery with Rev. Jason Fritts officiating. Interment was in Chandler Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.