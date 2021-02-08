









Rebecca Jo (Huddleston) Rose, age 59, of Newcomb, Tennessee, formerly of Whitley County, Kentucky, passed away Saturday afternoon, February 6, 2021 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, KY.

She was born on June 18, 1961 to the late James Harvey Huddleston and Yula Irene (Jones) Huddleston in Chicago, Illinois. She was the granddaughter of the late Bill Huddleston and Cora (Osborn) Huddleston and the late Ruby Irene (Jones) Stanfill.

Becky was a longtime member of Saxton Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Whitley County High School – Class of 1979. She was also a graduate of Carson-Newman College – Class of 1996. She had been the manager of the Christian Appalachian Project – CAP.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her great-nephew, Tyler Quentin Huddleston.

She is survived by two sons, Anthony Carroll, and wife, Marsha, of Newcomb, TN, and Dustin Rose, and Miranda Cropper, of Williamsburg, KY; two brothers, Mike Huddleston, of Jellico, TN, and Kenny Huddleston, and wife, Kim, of the Red Hill Community of Whitley County, KY; one grandson, Hayden Nunn; two nephews, Michael Huddleston, and Carlene, of Knoxville, TN, and Alan Huddleston, and Ana, of Corbin, KY; two nieces, Tiffany Huddleston, of Corbin, KY, and Katelin (Huddleston) Zehr, and husband, Gary, of the Red Hill Community of Whitley County, KY; several great-nieces and great-nephews, and a host of friends, neighbors, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

At the request of the family, there will be no services.

Cox & Son Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.