









Rebecca Ann Clouse, age 67, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky. She was the mother of Lydonna Kay Kelly of London, Kentucky.

Due to the risks associated with large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has requested all services be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Grace on the Hill United Methodist Church, 1632 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, Kentucky 40701. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.