











Reba Mae Wolfe, 65, of Jellico, TN passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Beech Tree Manor.

She was born November 2, 1953 in Alabama.

Reba is preceded in death by her father, Burtith Lee Price; mother, Lucille Alexandra Hughes Price.

She is survived by her sons, Jackie Price, Terry R. Wolfe, III; daughter, Dawn Bowlin; grandchildren, Kristie Price and husband Wesley Byrd, Matthew Bowlin, Jeffrey Carr, Jr. and wife Shyanna, Elizabeth Wolfe; great grandkids, Paisley Price, Tinley Mae Price, Kyson Byrd, Asyanna Carr, Ryic Carr, Wyatt Douglas-Bowlin, Leon Siles-Bowlin; brother, James Price; sisters, Patsy Parrott, Vivian Gale Singleton, Barbara Garrett; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Reba’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.