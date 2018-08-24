Letter to the Editor: Reader won’t watch NFL or NBA games due to National Anthem protests













To the Editor:

Several days ago on the Fox News, a group of illegal young men looking as if they were in their early 20s, were passing security supposedly without their parents. They sure looked much older than I as I left high school in my junior year to join the U.S. Marines. I was 17 as I answered our nation’s call.

The evening we were marching down the streets of San Diego was an exciting time as we were in full battle dress with the Marine Corps. band in front. I was proud to be a part of the 3,600 Marines boarding our troop ship for Korea. The send off crowds lined both sides of the streets.

For years I enjoyed Sunday afternoon NFL football. What a disappointment the groups of players with the NBA and NFL refuse to respect and honor our flag and National Anthem.

When I think of fighting for the freedom of these disgruntled players, and to provide the freedom to become millionaires with their arrogance and disrespect, then I have chosen to say goodbye to NBA and NFL as their season starts. We still have college and high school basketball to enjoy.

Jack Sellards

Corbin