Read Across America celebrations

Posted On 14 Mar 2021
Area students recently celebrated Read Across America with special lessons and schoolwide events.

Corbin Elementary School students celebrated Read Across America with crazy hair on Tuesday.

At Williamsburg Independent School, Media Center Specialist Tammy Lowrie said that because of COVID, events were not as big this year. In the library, kindergarten through second grade students participated in lessons highlighting books. Students also received a bookmark, pencil and a free book as part of the celebration.

Corbin Elementary School students celebrated Read Across America with a crazy hair day on Tuesday. Students in both fourth and fifth grades showed their creativity through different colors and styles for their hair.

Read Across America is a national celebration that coincides with Dr. Suess’s birthday on March 2. While some schools only celebrated on Tuesday, others celebrated the entire week.

