









Mr. Raymond Terry, age 93, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Patriot Hills Assisted Living in Oak Ridge. He was born December 25, 1926 in Scott County, Tennessee.

Raymond was saved and confessed a faith in Christ and was a member of the Lick Fork Baptist Church. He was a loving husband. He never met a stranger and had a kind heart and a gentle spirit.

Raymond was preceded in death by: his parents, Elmer and Della Davis Terry; brothers, Namon, Emmett, Rubin and Frank Terry; sisters, Myrtle Scott, Beatrice Reece and Edna McGhee.

He is survived by: his wife of seventy years, Nora Bridges Terry; son, Roger Terry; daughter, Virginia Ann Terry Owens and husband, John; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Amos Terry and Jack Terry; sisters, Jeanette Murray, Vienzetta Wolfe and Ruby Green; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Thursday, January 2 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Owens andv Rev. Aaron Welden officiating. Burial was held Friday, January 3 in the Valley View Cemetery

Military Honors were conducted by the American Legion Honor Guard Post #154.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.