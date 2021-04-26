









Raymond Terry, age 81, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Beech Tree Manor. He was born August 15, 1939 in Eagan, Tennessee.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Louetta Wills Terry; and brothers, Earl Terry, Leonard Terry and Roland Terry.

He is survived by his brothers, Ralph Terry and Jerome Terry; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, in the Terry Cemetery (Roses Creek). Burial to follow in the Terry Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.