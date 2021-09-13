









Raymond “Rayboy” Powers, age 63, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home. He was born November 10, 1957 in Whitley County, KY to the late Jack and Ruby Large Powers. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Romans, and Mary “Lib” Hill; and one brother, Jerry Powers.

He is survived by one sister, Joan Wilson of Elkhorn City, KY; three brothers, Jack Powers, Jr. (Monika) of Westland, MI, Edward Powers (Kathy) of Williamsburg, KY, and Vernon Powers (Nellie) of Williamsburg, KY; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives to mourn his passing.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 14, at 11:00 am at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jerome McCullah and Rev. Jim Wilson officiating. Interment will be in Hamblin Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6:00 pm Monday, September 13, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.